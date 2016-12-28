Airbus postpones deliveries of 12 A380 planes to Emirates Airline

Planemaker said on Tuesday it was postponing the delivery of 12 planes to over the next two years, and added it would step up cost cuts to minimise the impact of these delays.

Airbus, whose main rival is U.S group Boeing, said six deliveries of the would be postponed from 2017 to 2018, with another six postponed from 2018 to 2019, following an agreement between Emirates and engine maker and a consecutive deal between and Emirates.

" re-confirms the target to deliver around 12 A380s per year from 2018 as announced earlier in July 2016. Further fixed cost reduction initiatives will be accelerated so the impact on break-even in 2017 is minimal," the company said in a statement.

had said in November it was having some unspecified technical issues with Rolls-Royce engines for jets.

Airbus, which earlier this month announced a deal to sell 100 jets to IranAir, reported in October lower-than-expected third quarter profits, although it broadly maintained its full-year financial forecasts.

shares closed flat on Tuesday. The stock is up by around 1.5 per cent since the start of 2016, underperforming a 4.6 per cent rise on France's benchmark CAC-40 index.