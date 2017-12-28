Airlines can't blame computer models for higher fares, German cartel chief says

(Reuters) - Airlines shouldn't be allowed to hide behind computer-based models when justifying higher fares, the of the German office said in an interview published on Thursday, as authorities review allegations of a recent spike in prices.

In November, the office asked national for information on prices after receiving complaints about rising fares following the collapse of Air Berlin, Germany's second largest carrier.

said at the time it was cooperating fully with the office and had not changed its pricing structures, which comprise up to 26 different fares per flight and were automatically determined by software.

"Such algorithms aren't written by god in the heavens," told the newspaper. "Companies can't hide behind algorithms."

A said on Thursday the hadn't increased fares on domestic flights or flights within in in more than a year.

He added the insolvency of had eliminated 100 planes and 60,000 seats a day.

"As a result, available flights are booked more quickly," he said. "It can be the case that with booking at short notice on some routes that only relatively more expensive booking classes are available."

Lufthansa's chief executive, Carsten Spohr, addressed the office investigation in a recent interview with the Sonntagszeitung, saying the would be absolved of any wrongdoing.

"It is good because in the process of the investigation it will be determined that we aren't taking advantage of any short-term dominant market position," Spohr was quoted as saying.

