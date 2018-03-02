Alibaba's Ant Financial Services invests $150 million in Zomato

JUST IN
Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah steps down after 10 years
Ant Financial Services Group is also buying $50 million worth of shares in secondary purchases

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

A unit of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has invested $150 million in Zomato, valuing the Indian food search and delivery service at more than $1 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's payment affiliate, is also buying $50 million worth of shares in secondary purchases as part of the transaction.

Zomato, which provides services across 24 countries, said it will use the funds to improve products and technology.

First Published: Fri, March 02 2018. 00:50 IST

