Alibaba's Ant Financial Services invests $150 million in Zomato

A unit of China's has invested $150 million in Zomato, valuing the Indian food search and delivery service at more than $1 billion, the said on Thursday.

Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's payment affiliate, is also buying $50 million worth of shares in secondary purchases as part of the transaction.

Zomato, which provides services across 24 countries, said it will use the funds to improve products and technology.

