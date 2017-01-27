Alphabet Inc Q4 profit below estimates, raise concerns of slowing ad biz

parent Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, sending its down 2.7 per cent in late trade and raising concerns that growth in the company's powerhouse advertising business may be slowing.

The company, however, posted a stronger-than-expected 22.2 per cent increase in quarterly revenue as advertisers spent more to reach an expanding user base that spends more time on smartphones and YouTube.

Google's ad revenue, which accounts for the bulk of its business, rose 17.4 per cent to $22.40 billion in the fourth quarter.

Despite the slight miss on earnings per share, analyst Kerry Rice of Needham and Company said the strong revenue growth suggests that Google's core business remains healthy.

"The top line indicated that the growth fundamentals are still well intact for the business," he said.

Research firm eMarketer has estimated that will capture $60.92 billion in search ad revenue this year, or 58.8 percent of the search ad market worldwide.

Paid clicks, or clicks on ads, rose 36 per cent, compared with a 33 per cent increase in the third quarter. Paid clicks are those ads on which an advertiser pays only if a user clicks on them.

Analysts on average had expected a rise of 26.9 per cent, according to FactSet StreetAccount.

Cost-per-click dropped 9 per cent, a slide that has continued as sells more mobile ads, which command lower prices. However, the shift is not necessarily alarming as it suggests is selling more ads on YouTube, which are seen as a key growth driver, Rice said.

Alphabet's Other Bets revenue increased to $262 million from $150 million a year earlier, while the operating loss of $1.09 billion narrowed from $1.21 billion.

Other Bets includes broadband business Fiber, home automation products Nest, self-driving technology company Waymo as well as X, the company's research facility that works on "moon shot" ventures.

Alphabet's net income rose to $5.33 billion, or $7.56 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the fourth quarter, from $4.92 billion, or $7.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $9.36 per share, below the average estimate of $9.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's consolidated revenue rose to $26.06 billion above the average estimate of $25.26 billion.

of the company slipped to $834 in extended trade after closing at $856.98 on Nasdaq.