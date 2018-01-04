Alphabet's Google explores sale of restaurant reviewer Zagat - sources

A sale of would mark a course reversal for Alphabet's once ambitious plans for the brand, spearheaded by former executive Marissa Mayer, who went on to become Yahoo Inc's gradually became less of a priority as focused on drawing traffic to its Google+

has held informal talks in recent months with multiple companies about offloading Zagat, the sources said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. Any deal would likely involve the brand name and website, the sources added.

Google's asking price is not known, and there is no certainty it will agree to sell Zagat, the sources said.

A for declined to comment.

Maps incorporates reviews into its restaurant listings, and a small team at the company maintains com, which features articles about restaurants in major cities.

The unit makes up just a fraction of Alphabet, a sprawling holding company whose units include and an array of unrelated pursuits in areas such as healthcare, self-driving cars and urban planning.

Founded in 1979 by Tim and Nina Zagat, the eponymous service became known for its familiar burgundy pocket-sized guides to restaurants in cities around the world. Many establishments feature stickers on their doors and windows.

Over the past year, Alphabet has been pruning its portfolio and shedding smaller non-core assets.

Last June, Alphabet agreed to sell two robotics firms, Dynamics and Tokyo-based Schaft to <9984.T>. Last February, it announced it would sell the business it acquired in 2014 for $500 million called Terra Bella, to Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based

Alphabet also explored selling Nest, a maker of Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, in 2016, reported.

(Reporting by and in San Francisco; Additional reporting by in New York and Julia Love in Mexico City; Editing by Susan Thomas)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)