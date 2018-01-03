American Airlines, Southwest employees to get tax bill bonus

-
(Reuters) - U.S. airlines American Airlines Group Inc
American Airlines will distribute the bonus to each team member, excluding officers, at its mainline and wholly owned regional carriers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.The distributions will total approximately $130 million and will be made in the first quarter of 2018, the company said.
Southwest said in a statement that as well as paying the bonus to all employees in January, it was increasing its fleet investment with Boeing
The new legislation would "result in meaningful corporate income tax reform for the transportation sector in general, and for Southwest Airlines, in particular," said Southwest's Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed the massive tax overhaul into law in December. It cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rosalba O'Brien)
