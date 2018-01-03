Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking

By and Jennifer Hughes

(Reuters) - Last January, founder with Donald Trump, then the U.S. president-elect, to discuss helping one million small U.S businesses access Chinese consumers through the e-commerce giant's

Trump told reporters that he and Ma had "great meeting" and would do great things together.

One year on, however, U.S. security concerns have torpedoed Ma's plans for $1.2 billion takeover of the Dallas-based International Inc (MGI.O) by Ant Financial, an affiliate.

It was the most high-profile Chinese deal yet to fall foul of the in the (CFIUS) under the

The failure has prompted the question among dealmakers: If Jack Ma-linked company cannot buy U.S. company, is there hope for other Chinese companies - or should they turn their sights elsewhere?

"The regulatory uncertainty will certainly make Chinese for other countries such as Germany, the UK and for foreign assets," said one China-focused M& at global firm, who did not wish to be named because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

Over the past decade, quarter of all Chinese bids for U.S. companies by value have been withdrawn, according to data. That compares with 15 percent for Asia-Pacific-focused deals and 8 percent in

Not all of the withdrawals were due to regulatory factors.

The largest was the dropping by the Chinese insurer of surprise $15 billion bid for Starwood in 2016.

But U.S. lawmakers - whose biggest rebuff to was delivered in 2005, when congressional opposition derailed $19.5 billion bid for by the Chinese state-owned CNOOC - have once more become an increasing concern for dealmakers.

group of lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and introduced bills in November to broaden the government's power to stop foreign purchases of U.S. companies by strengthening CFIUS, amid growing concerns about Chinese efforts to buy U.S. companies.

Lawmakers are expected to present new draft of the bills in March or April and "people are pretty confident" that some form of the bills will be passed, according to China-based familiar with CFIUS matters.

Rod Hunter, with the firm and former with oversight of CFIUS cases under the last administration, said companies needed to take account of the evolving nature of security concerns and the increasing focus on personal data and emerging technologies.

"CFIUS, by statute, focuses only on national security when reviewing proposed foreign investments, but notions of national security have evolved substantially in recent years," he said.

He added: "From the perspective, Chinese investment in the is made sensitive by the extensive involvement of the and in the "

Ant and terminated their deal after CFIUS rejected their proposals to address data safety concerns, according to sources familiar with the confidential discussions.

ADAPTS

The has typically attracted relatively little Chinese dealmaking due to mix of regulatory factors and the fierce competition that foreign buyers face from local players.

Just 18 percent of Chinese cross-border deals by value over the past decade have had U.S. target, compared with 36 percent for and 46 percent for

While dealmakers acknowledged the signal sent by Ant's failure, most viewed it as one-off situation.

"Lots of China's companies underestimate compliance risk and the complexity of operating in highly regulated U.S. markets, particularly in the and fin tech sectors," said Jeffrey Sun, at firm Orrick, based in

Chinese groups have already begun adapting to the difficulty in getting deals passed. In November, the buyout firm dropped $1.4 billion bid for AppLovin, U.S. group, because of push back from CFIUS. Instead of equity, it opted to lend the group $841 million.

Still-pending deals include the $2.7 billion bid by for the insurer Genworth Financial Inc, first announced in October 2016. In November last year the pair agreed to extend the deadline for second time to April 2018 to allow them to amend the deal terms further to satisfy CFIUS.

Another high-profile deal before CFIUS is the purchase by of SkyBridge Capital LLC, hedge fund of funds firm, from Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump administration's former communications

Others have begun to focus on smaller minority investments - route taken by Tencent, Alibaba's fiercest Chinese rival. The Shenzhen-based group last year bought 5 percent stake in the U.S. electric car maker for $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by and in Hong Kong; additional reporting by in and Matthew Miller in Beijing)

