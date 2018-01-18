Inc will open a new campus as part of a five-year, $30 billion U. S. investment plan and will make about $38 billion in one-time payments on its overseas cash, one of the largest corporate spending plans announced since the passage of a cut signed by US President

The company has been under increasing pressure to make US investments since the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump targeted the maker for making products in Asian factories.

While has announced no plans to change that practice and experts say it would be economically impractical to make iPhones in the United States, the company has begun to emphasize its US economic impact, from developers who sell software on its App Store to the tens of billions of dollars per year it spends with US suppliers.

Between the spending plan, hiring 20,000 people, payments and business with U. S.-based suppliers, on Wednesday estimated it would spend $350 billion in the United States over the next five years.

It did not, however, say how much of the plan was new or how much of its $252.3 billion in cash abroad - the largest of any US corporation - it would bring home. In addition to the $38 billion in taxes it must pay, has run up $97 billion in U. S.-issued debt to pay for previous share buybacks and dividends.

Some investors said the US investments would give the company room to make more stock buybacks or pay dividends without criticism. shares on Wednesday closed up 1.7 per cent to $179.10.

Walter Piecyk, managing director for TMT Research at BTIG Research, said he could not yet tell whether the U. S. expansion was an increase from a previous plan or meant investment abroad was being refocused in the United States. Reuters Breakingviews estimated that could have increased U. S. headcount by 24,000 in the last five years.

Trump described the move by as a victory for his efforts.

"I promised that my policies would allow like to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see follow through as a result of CUTS," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Asked in an interview with ABC whether the job creation announcements were directly related to the Republican plan, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook gave a measured response.

"Let me be clear: There are large parts of this that are a result of the reform, and there's large parts of this we would have done in any situation," Cook said in the interview.

SERVICES PUSH

About a third of Apple's new spending will be on data centers to house its iCloud, App Store and Music services, a sign of the rising importance of subscription services to a company known for its computers and gadgets. has data centers in seven states.

The announced U.

S spending would be a significant part of Apple's overall capital expenditures. Globally, the company spent $14.9 billion in 2017 and expects to spend $16 billion in 2018, figures that include both U. S.-based investments in data centers and other projects and Asian investments in tooling for its contract manufacturers.

If Apple's overall capital expenditures continue to expand at the same rate expected this year, the $30 billion investment in the United States could represent about a third of its capital expenditures over the next five years.

The announced payment was roughly in line with expectations, said Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross. The bill requires to pay a one-time 15.5 percent on foreign-held earnings whether they intend to bring them back to the United States or not.

had set aside $36.3 billion in anticipation of payments on its foreign cash, meaning the payment would not represent a major impact on its cash flow this quarter.

James Cordwell of Atlantic Equities said Apple's U. S. investment plan could make it easier for the company to give more cash to shareholders.

"Being seen to just hand the cash back to shareholders could spark some political sensitivities," and the spending announcement could be part of Apple's efforts to manage this issue, Cordwell said.

also said it would boost its advanced manufacturing fund, used to provide capital and support to suppliers such as Finisar Corp and Corning Inc, from $1 billion to $5 billion. said it planned to spend $55 billion with U. S.-based suppliers in 2018, up from $50 billion last year.

AMAZON VS APPLE

joins Amazon.com Inc in scouting for a location for a new campus. Amazon finished taking applications from cities in October for its second headquarters.

Amazon set off a scramble between cities across the nation to host the headquarters, and Apple's announcement stirred broad interest. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told reporters on Wednesday, "We're going to go compete and we're going to put our best foot forward" to compete for an campus. A Philadelphia Department of Commerce spokeswoman said the city would submit a proposal if opened the process for bids.

has not said whether it had settled on a new campus location yet, and it did not make any commitments on the size of new spending or hiring specific to the campus. It did say it would initially house technical support for customers and would announce the location later this year.

The facility would be in addition to its "spaceship" Park headquarters in Cupertino, California; a campus in Austin, Texas, that houses customer service agents and some manufacturing; and an Elk Grove, California, unit with several thousand customer service agents and iPhones refurbishing technicians.

also has built its own data centers in North Carolina, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and a recently announced project in Iowa, and leases data center space in other states.