Apple, Samsung face fresh iPhone damages trial: US judge

US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California issued an order late on Sunday, 10 months after the US Supreme Court set aside a $399 million award against Samsung
for mimicking the iPhone’s look for its Galaxy and other devices.
The Supreme Court said damages could be based only on parts of a device that may have infringed patents, not necessarily the entire device.
Koh said the jury instructions at the Apple-Samsung
trial “did not accurately reflect the law” and may have prejudiced Samsung
by preventing jurors from considering whether any infringement covered “something other than the entire phone.” The $399 million is part of a $548 million payment that Samsung
made to Apple
in December 2015.
Apple
had argued that no new trial was warranted, and that the $399 million award should be confirmed. It did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.
Samsung, in a statement, said it welcomed Koh’s order.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU