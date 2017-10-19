Apple shares drop on iPhone 8 demand worries

REUTERS - Apple Inc's shares fell 1.5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday on growing concerns about muted demand for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
The company has cut orders for both models by about 50 percent for November and December, Taiwan-based Economic Daily News reported, citing a supply chain official. (http://bit.ly/2l4c0EH)
Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
