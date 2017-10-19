JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Shanghai party chief: Controlling risk is a precondition for finance reform
Business Standard

Apple shares drop on iPhone 8 demand worries

Reuters 

REUTERS - Apple Inc's shares fell 1.5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday on growing concerns about muted demand for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The company has cut orders for both models by about 50 percent for November and December, Taiwan-based Economic Daily News reported, citing a supply chain official. (http://bit.ly/2l4c0EH)

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, October 19 2017. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements