April-Dec buffalo meat exports up 7% on demand from Vietnam, Malaysia: Govt

-
ALSO READIndia's buffalo meat exports to Vietnam under surveillance Basmati overtakes buffalo meat as top export commodity ED files prosecution complaint against meat exporter Moin Qureshi Shiv Sena forces over 500 Gurgaon meat shops to down shutters for Navratri Indian NGO hits out against meat product ad featuring Ganesha, Christ
-
India's buffalo meat exports during April-December rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 1.07 tonnes due to good demand from Vietnam and Malaysia, a government body said on Wednesday.
The South Asian country's non basmati rice exports during the period jumped 39.5 percent from a year ago to 6.34 million tonnes as Bangladesh and Benin raised purchases, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said in a statement.
India is the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat and rice.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU