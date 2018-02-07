JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Customers defrauded at 4 PSBs through Aadhaar-based authentication misuse
Business Standard

April-Dec buffalo meat exports up 7% on demand from Vietnam, Malaysia: Govt

India is the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat and rice

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Buffalo
Representative Image

India's buffalo meat exports during April-December rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 1.07 tonnes due to good demand from Vietnam and Malaysia, a government body said on Wednesday.

The South Asian country's non basmati rice exports during the period jumped 39.5 percent from a year ago to 6.34 million tonnes as Bangladesh and Benin raised purchases, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat and rice.
First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 19:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements