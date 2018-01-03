Aptiv, Lyft discuss engagement beyond self-driving ride partnership

-
(Reuters) - Aptiv Plc
Aptiv, formerly known as Delphi Automotive Plc, has partnered with Lyft to allow passengers to request self-driving rides from the Las Vegas Convention Center's Gold Lot.
However, Aptiv told Reuters it does not have plans to publicly announce its further engagement with Lyft yet.
The company said the rides, which will be available from Jan. 9 to 12 to more than 20 locations in Las Vegas, will demonstrate Aptiv's automated system and Lyft's user platform.
In 2017, Lyft secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California and struck a research collaboration with Alphabet
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage and Sanjana Shivdas)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
