Aptiv, Lyft discuss engagement beyond self-driving ride partnership

(Reuters) - Plc and ride-hailing firm are discussing further engagement beyond showcasing self-driving rides in during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this month, the U.S parts supplier said on Tuesday.

Aptiv, formerly known as Delphi Automotive Plc, has partnered with to allow passengers to request self-driving rides from the Convention Center's Gold Lot.

However, told it does not have plans to publicly announce its further engagement with yet.

The company said the rides, which will be available from Jan. 9 to 12 to more than 20 locations in Las Vegas, will demonstrate Aptiv's automated system and Lyft's user platform.

In 2017, secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in and struck a research collaboration with unit It has also secured deals with and startup to incorporate self-driving cars in its fleet.

(Reporting by and Sanjana Shivdas)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)