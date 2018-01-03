Asia shares eye all-time top on global growth cheer

-
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian stocks struck a fresh decade high on Wednesday as risk appetites were whetted by a bevy of upbeat manufacturing surveys that confirmed a synchronised upturn in world growth was well under way.
Activity was especially strong in Europe, lifting bond yields there and driving the euro to within a whisker of its highest in three years against a beleaguered U.S. dollar.
Investors also piled into emerging market trades. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> edged up another 0.1 percent, having jumped 1.4 percent on Tuesday in its best performance since last March.
The index is creeping ever closer to the all-time peak of 591.50 reached in late 2007. South Korean stocks <.KS11> were up for the fourth session running, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> remained closed for holidays.
Wall Street started the new year as it ended the old, scoring another set of record closing peaks. The Dow <.DJI> rose 0.42 percent, while the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.83 percent and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> 1.5 percent. [.N]
Apple
The gains in riskier assets came as industry surveys from India to Germany to Canada showed quickening activity.
"The breadth of the recovery is extraordinary," said Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin, noting that of 31 countries covered, only three failed to show growth while all the largest manufacturing sectors improved.
"The global economy and risky assets are now solidly into a virtuous cycle, whereby growth is propelling risky assets like equities higher, that are then supporting growth," he added.
"This is not a global economy in need of the extraordinary emergency style policies pursued by the likes of the ECB and Band of Japan."
EURO ZONE OUTPERFORMS
Indeed, with euro zone factories expanding at their fastest pace in more than two decades, speculation is rampant that the European Central Bank will start to wind down its asset buying programme later this year.
As a result, yields on 10-year German paper
Spanish yields, for instance, have risen 16 basis points in just three sessions to reach 1.616 percent
The prospect that other major central banks could play catch up with the Federal Reserve on tightening undermined the dollar, which sank to three-month trough against its peers <.DXY>.
The euro stretched to a four-month top of $1.2082
The single currency has already reached a two-year high on the yen at 135.40
The weakness of the dollar was a positive for commodities priced in the currency.
Spot gold
Oil prices hit their highest since mid-2015, only to stall when major pipelines in Libya and the UK restarted and U.S production soared to the strongest in more than four decades.
Brent crude futures
(Editing by Sam Holmes)
