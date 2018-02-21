Asia stocks dip, dollar recovery continues as yields rise

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Stock markets dipped after a long winning run on Wall Street ended overnight, while the gained momentum on Wednesday as yields on debt headed for highs not seen in four years.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <. MIAPJ0000PUS> lost 0.15 percent. Japan's Nikkei <. N225> shed 0.2 percent. Australian stocks <. AXJO> were down 0.05 percent and South Korea's <. KS11> fell 0.4 percent.

The Dow <. DJI> and <. SPX> fell on Tuesday to snap a six-session winning streak as a sharp decline in weighed heavily.

Gains in and chip stocks helped the Nasdaq <.

IXIC> hold near the unchanged mark. [. N]

U. S. equities pulled back sharply from record highs earlier this month as a steady rise in Treasury yields raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates more frequently this year than initially expected.

Treasury yields rose overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield crawling back to near a four-year peak as investors made room for this week's $258 billion deluge of new [US/]

Treasury yields have risen in the wake of increased government borrowing. The Department has issued more debt in anticipation of a higher deficit from last year's major tax overhaul and a budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years.

The benefited from the higher yields, with its index against a basket of six major currencies <. DXY> rising to a one-week high of 89.802.

The index has bounced 0.7 percent so far this week after slumping 1.5 percent the previous week to a three-year low.

The U. S. has been weighed down by a variety of factors this year, including concerns that might pursue a weak strategy and the perceived erosion of its yield advantage as other countries start to scale back easy monetary policy.

Confidence in the has also been shaken by mounting worries over the U. S. budget deficit.

But the greenback managed to find bids once the dust began to settle after last week's tumble.

"We are seeing the being bought back after last week's slide. The steady U. S. and the possibility of the Fed accelerating its rate increases will likely keep fuelling the dollar's rebound, particularly against the and yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief strategist at in

The was steady at 107.365 yen after gaining 0.7 percent overnight. The was 0.05 percent lower at $1.2331 following losses of 0.55 percent the previous day.

The Australian was flat at $0.7877 and the New Zealand dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7340 .

The stronger weighed on commodities, with U. S. slipping 0.25 percent to $61.63 per barrel .

U. S. crude hit a near two-week high the previous day on of inventory declines at a key storage hub and from expectations that top OPEC producers could extend cooperation beyond 2018. [O/R]

