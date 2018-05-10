Asia stocks rise as crude oil extends rally on Iran worries

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with leading the way as bolted higher after U.S. Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> added 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> climbed 0.5 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, a stunning election upset in by the opposition sent ringgit forwards sliding more than 2 percent in offshore trade and the cost to insure against a Malaysian debt default rose.

ratings agency said the country was now in uncharted territory after an alliance of opposition parties led by former shocked the ruling coalition.

"The surprise win by Mahathir's coalition party is likely to see an increase in policy uncertainty at least in the short term with market volatility likely to be higher," said Sian Fenner, lead Asian at

Special public holidays were declared for Thursday and Friday following the elections.

But, highlighting investor worries, the U.S.-traded iShares MSCI ETF plunged 6 percent overnight to a one-year low.

Overnight, the Dow <.DJI> gained 0.75 percent and the <.SPX> climbed nearly 1 percent, with the index <.SPNY> rallying 2 percent.[.N]

soared as reached 3-1/2-year highs, with investors betting the U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear agreement with would increase tensions in the and curtail

Rising in turn pushed up yields by fanning inflation concerns. The 10-year Treasury note yield rose to a two-week high above the 3 percent threshold before pulling back a little to 2.996 percent .

Shored up by higher yields, the dollar climbed to a 4-1/2-month high of 93.416 against a basket of six major currencies overnight <.DXY>. The dollar index was last at 93.130.

The New Zealand dollar retreated to a five-month low of $0.6930 after the (RBNZ) wrongfooted hawks by keeping interest rates steady and saying the next move might be a cut or a hike.

"The RBNZ surprised markets with a slight dovish shift. It kept the official cash rate (OCR) on hold, as was widely expected, but notably allowed for the to move 'up or down', rather than simply on hold - a slightly dovish development in our view," said Imre Speizer, at

The euro crawled back to $1.1849 after slipping overnight to $1.1823, its lowest since late December. The dollar stretched its overnight rally to trade at 109.855 yen .

In commodities, U.S. crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $71.44 a barrel after going as high a $71.50, the highest since November 2014.

Oil prices rose about 3 percent on Wednesday.[O/R]

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)