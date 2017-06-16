Asia stocks steady after Wall Street tech rout, dollar holds gains

-
ALSO READAsia stocks pressured by Wall Street, dollar holds below 14-year peak Global Markets - Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data Asia stocks fall in Wall Street's wake, dollar holds below 14-year peak Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
-
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks were steady on Friday, appearing to take in stride the resumption of the U.S. technology rout overnight, while the dollar held near a two-week high after solid economic data backed the case for tighter U.S. monetary policy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was flat, on track to end the week down 0.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei <.N225> jumped 0.5 percent, narrowing its loss for the week to 0.4 percent.
Overnight, the Nasdaq <.IXIC> led losses on Wall Street with a 0.5 percent drop, dragged lower by shares including Apple <.AAPL.O> and Alphabet
The broader S&P 500 index <.SPX> fell 0.2 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> slipped 0.1 percent.
"It was a brutal day for the tech sector once again as investors are increasingly more worried about the (Federal Reserve) tightening cycle and how that would put a number of firms in trouble," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets in London, wrote in a note.
"The tech boom has been on the back of easy money and lower interest rates. Both of them are leaving town."
South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> shook off the U.S. woes to inch higher, with the biggest company, Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> jumping 0.5 percent early on Friday.
The second biggest firm, semiconductor concern SK Hynix <000660.KS>, climbed 1.5 percent to a 15-year high.
Analysts have attributed the outperformance of Asian technology company shares to their lower valuations relative to U.S. peers.
In currencies, the dollar remained near a two-week high hit overnight after data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment fell more than expected last week.
A better-than-expected business conditions survey for June also bolstered the case for Fed tightening this year.
The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of trade-weighted peers, inched up almost 0.1 percent, extending Thursday's 0.5 percent gain. It's on track for a 0.2 percent rise this week.
The dollar was also marginally higher at 110.98 yen
"There is certainly an elevated risk (USD outperformance) materialises and if trading is, by and large, a play on probability I would be looking at USD longs with increased convictions," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
"Of course, today's Bank of Japan meeting (no set time) poses a risk, but little is expected in the way of catalysts, although we have seen some commentary of late from BoJ members and a focus on its 'exit strategy'."
The Bank of Japan is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged and signal confidence in a strengthening economy, as a tightening job market and solid global demand support a view that a recovery is gaining momentum.
Sterling
In commodities, oil was lower on continued worries over rising U.S. gasoline inventories adding to already elevated global supply.
U.S. crude
Global benchmark Brent
Gold
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU