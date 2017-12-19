Asia stocks up as Wall St gets tax-hope boost, dollar sags

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after a record-setting session on on bets that U.S. lawmakers would pass a major overhaul, while the dollar sagged as traders were less sanguine about the bill's economic impact.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.2 percent.

Australian shares <.AXJO> added 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> climbed 0.6 percent and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> gained 0.2 percent.

hit record highs on Monday on growing optimism about lower corporate rates as the Republican bill moved closer to passage. [.N]

have been buffeted in recent weeks by shifting expectations about President Donald Trump's ability to push through his signature policy.

The bill would cut U.S. corporate rates to 21 percent from 35 percent, which investors are betting will boost profits as well as trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

"While the have already priced in the corporate cut for the most part, it does provide an advantage for U.S. corporations. The rising trend in broader equities led by the U.S. looks to continue for a while," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 93.705 <.DXY> after losing 0.25 percent overnight, as some traders questioned the overall economic impact of the overhaul. [FRX/]

The dollar was also capped by doubts the reforms will not trigger sizable repatriation of funds back into the United States as expected.

"The bill's plan to cut rates on repatriation of foreign profits would be a permanent measure, rather than temporary one. Corporations would therefore not feel rushed to repatriate funds home, meaning less support for the dollar," Ichikawa at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management said.

The euro was steady at $1.1783 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day. The dollar was steady at 112.615 yen after pulling back from a high of 112.840 overnight.

In commodities, oil prices edged higher, supported by a North Sea pipeline outage and a workers' strike in the Nigerian energy industry.

U.S. crude futures climbed 0.2 percent to $57.28 per barrel.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,260.72 per ounce after climbing 0.5 percent the previous day on the sagging dollar.

Bitcoin was 0.4 percent higher at $19,000 on the Bitstamp exchange.

