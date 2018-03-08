Asian shares find solace in hopes of smaller tariffs by Donald Trump

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York (Photo: Reuters

Asian shares found relief on Thursday as fears about a global trade war amid U.S. Donald Trump's push to introduce protectionist tariffs were tempered by signs the move could include exemptions for key partners.

European shares were also seen rising, with spread-betters expecting Germany's Dax to rise 0.2 per cent, France's Cac to gain 0.3 per cent and Britain's FTSE to open flat.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside rose 1.0 per cent, while in the Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng led the region with rise of 1.4 per cent after posted surprisingly strong trade data for the first two months of the year.

On Wall Street, the ended down just 0.05 per cent at 2,726.8 after an initial loss of almost one per cent, with tech shares being a major bright spot.

They erased most losses as told a media briefing that the impending hefty U.S. tariffs on and aluminium imports could exclude Canada, and a clutch of other countries.

That soothed worries about the prospect of more aggressive trade measures after the departure of Trump's top

"Concerns about the U.S. tariff should ease today following the comments from the White House," said Masahiro Ichikawa, at

"Still the issue will continue to hang over in the Investors need to see exactly what steps Trump will take and what retaliatory actions other countries will take in coming days."

A said on Wednesday Trump plans to offer and a 30-day exemption from planned tariffs on and aluminium imports, which could be extended based on progress in NAFTA talks.

Trump was expected to sign a presidential proclamation to establish the tariffs during a ceremony on Thursday, but a said later it could slide into Friday because documents had to be cleared through a legal process.

Investors worry that the U.S. tariff could trigger a trade war, shrinking global trade and eventually squeezing corporate profits that have so far benefited from strong global growth.

Highlighting the strength of the global economy, Chinese data showed both exports and imports rose more than 20 per cent in the first two months of this year from a year earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar stabilised against other major currencies after its recent hit from fears about the tariff plan while the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar recovered from their steep losses.

The euro traded flat at $1.2406, having risen to $1.2447 on Wednesday, its highest levels since Feb. 16. The common currency has been rising since it had hit a seven-week low of $1.21545 hit on Thursday, when Trump unveiled his tariff plan.

The European Central is all but certain to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but may tweak its communication stance to offer at least a few clues about its progress towards ending its unprecedented bond purchases later this year.

"The focus in today's ECB meeting will be whether the changes its forward guidance around QE," said Kengo Suzuki, at

"Any hawkish turn would boost the euro, pretty simple. If there are no changes to the wording, the euro could fall. But things are not that simple as investors have to worry about a potential trade war with the U.S," he added.

The dollar changed hands at 105.97 yen , little changed in Asia, keeping some distance from its 16-month low of 105.24 touched on Friday.

The Mexican peso last stood at 18.6900 per dollar , bouncing back from Wednesday's low of 18.90 while the Canadian dollar changed hands at C$1.2888 to the U.S. unit, off its eight-month low of C$1.3002 hit earlier this week.

Bitcoin fell as U.S. and Japanese regulators tried to tighten their grip on cryptocurrencies.

Japan's financial regulator punished seven cryptocurrency exchanges, suspending at the two of them, in an effort to shore up consumer protection after the $530 million theft of digital money from Tokyo-based Coincheck.

The said many for cryptocurrencies should be registered with the regulator and subject to additional rules.

On the Bitstamp exchange, the digital currency traded at $9,780 , falling 1.6 per cent after having lost 7.6 per cent on Wednesday, its biggest daily fall in over a month.

In commodities, steadied after falling the previous day on the back of record U.S. crude production and rising inventories.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.22 a barrel, up 0.1 per cent after having fallen more than 2 per cent the previous session.