Asian shares on defensive as new political worries sour mood

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks were on the defensive on Friday as worries over the U.S. investigation into tested investor nerves, already frayed by fears U.S. tariffs could hurt the global economy and trigger a trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> slipped 0.2 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> was down 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, the <.SPX> edged 0.08 percent lower on Thursday, marking its first four-day losing streak of 2018.

It hit a session low soon after reported that U.S. had issued a subpoena for documents related to U.S. Donald Trump's businesses.

That added to growing U.S. political uncertainties following the recent departure of two key officials, former and top Gary Cohn, from the

The report earlier this week that Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports cemented investor concerns that the administration is increasingly leaning towards protectionism.

"It seems as if for Trump, only 'America First' policies are left to boost his popularity and to get re-elected," said Hiroko Iwaki, at

"It is hard to expect political uncertainties to disappear soon. That will underpin bonds," she added.

U.S. Treasuries yield stood little changed at 2.826 percent in after having hit near two-week low of 2.797 percent.

In Europe, German Bund yield hit a six-week low of 0.566 percent.

Political uncertainties are not unique just to the In Japan, is under pressure for suspicions of a cover-up in the government's controversial land sale.

In the currency market, rising risk aversion pushed the dollar lower against the safe haven yen to 106.22 yen down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade.

The euro was little changed at $1.2303 , having slipped 0.5 percent the previous day.

were little changed after ending choppy Thursday trade higher as the International Energy Agency said global is expected to pick up this year, but warned supply is growing at a faster pace.

Brent futures stood flat at $65.11 per barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)