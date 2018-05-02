Asian shares steady, dollar near 4-month high before Fed decision

By Masayuki Kitano

Singapore(Reuters) - Asian equities held steady on Wednesday, while the dollar traded near a four-month high as investors await the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy statement for clues on the future pace of U.S. monetary tightening.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-pacificshares outside Japan<.MIAPJ0000PUS> was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> eased 0.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi<.KS11> slipped 0.3 percent.

Stephen Innes, Head Of Trading In Asia-pacificfor Oandain Singapore, said that in addition to focusing on the Fed's policy statement, equity investors may be turning cautious on the outlook for corporate profits, given potential cost pressures from recent rises in Oil Prices

Market participants may be starting to wonder that "perhaps this is as good as it's going to get," Innes said, referring to corporate profits.

On Wall Street, the S%26p 500gained 0.25 percent on Tuesday on positive comments by U.S. Trade RepresentativeRobert Lighthizeron China, and Mexico's Economyminister on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Apple's shares rose about 4 percent after the closing bell. The company beat revenue and profit expectations in its March quarter, with its shares ending the regular session up 2.3 percent.

Technology Sectorresults so far - at least from the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsungand SAP - have broadly beaten forecasts for the first quarter, and overall aggregate U.S. earnings growth is tracking seven-year highs of almost 25percent.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies traded near a four-month high set on Tuesday, with the dollar having surged into positive territory for 2018 ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due on Wednesday.

The Fed is seen set to hold interest rates steady this week but will likely encourage expectations that it will lift borrowing costs in June on the back of rising inflation and low unemployment.

Investors have all but priced out the chance of a rate hike at the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, particularly given its adherence in recent years to only raising rates at meetings that are followed by Newsconferences.

The central Bankis due to announce its decision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. Fed ChairmanJerome Powellis not scheduled to hold a Newsconference.

The dollar held near a four-month high against a basket of major currencies, buoyed by the outlook for a strong U.S. Economyand rising yields amid signs of slowdown elsewhere, especially in Europe

The dollar index last traded at 92.437 <.DXY>. On Tuesday, it had risen to a high near 92.57, its highest level in nearly four months.

Against the yen, the dollar struck its highest level in nearly three months at 109.92 yen in early Asian trade and was last down 0.1 percent at 109.79 yen.

The euro held steady at $1.1997 , not far from Tuesday's low of $1.1981, the common currency's weakest level since Jan. 11.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased about 1 basis point in early Asian trade to 2.970 percent .

That came after the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points on Tuesday, as Bondprices came under pressure ahead of a quarterly refunding announcement.

The U.s. Treasuryis scheduled to announce its findings from a refunding survey on Wednesday, with analysts projecting an increase in auction sizes, or new issuance at different points on the Yield Curve

Oil Pricesslid on Tuesday as the dollar remained near a four-month high, but worries that U.S. PresidentDonald Trumpwill pull out of the Irannuclear deal underpinned the market.

U.S. West TexasIntermediate crude for June delivery settled down nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, at $67.25 a barrel.

Spot gold last stood at $1,307.14 . On Tuesday gold had slid to a four-month low of $1,301.51 as the dollar strengthened.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)

