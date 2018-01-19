At AstraZeneca, fewer drug projects bring big productivity jump

The analysis published on Friday comes at a time of soul-searching among companies as they compete with smaller biotech firms, which are getting new drugs to market more efficiently.

The turnaround evident this decade at follows a shrinking of its global research and development organisation and a revision of R&D strategy in 2011, a year before the arrival of executive

Soriot has since continued the shift to a deeper and narrower focus on priority therapeutic areas, notably

"All these improvements have happened with less people, less sites and less money," Mene Pangalos, who leads AstraZeneca's Innovative Medicines and Early Development unit, told

Previously, was a laggard in the with a dismal track record in launching new medicines and a rapidly eroding base business, due to expiring patents on its older medicines.

Its average success for getting a drug from the discovery phase through to successful completion of final-stage Phase III clinical trials was at an all-time low of 4 percent in 2005-10, below the industry average of 6 percent.

But in the five years from 2012 to 2016, this jumped to 19 percent, while the industry average, according to consultancy CMR International, was little changed. scientists published the latest findings in the journal Nature Reviews

Significantly, there was a marked drop in the number of projects started at the discovery stage, with the total falling to just 76 in 2012-16 from 287 in 2005-10.

"We're working on far fewer programmes and the probability of success on those programmes is going up," Pangalos said. "Going from 4 percent to nearly 20 percent is something we are all very happy with but I still want us to do better ... we're still failing 80 percent of the time."

