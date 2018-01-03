Australia's DuluxGroup says unit to sell China, HK coatings business

(Reuters) - Australia' Ltd said on Wednesday its majority-owned joint venture company has agreed to sell most of its coatings business in and to Yip' Holdings Ltd <0408.HK>.

DGL Camel International, which makes coating materials for building products, will retain business for the Selleys brand in and along with small part of the coatings portfolio, the company said in statement.

Hong Kong-based Yip' said in separate statement it would buy the coating business for headline purchase price of HK$113.9 million ($15 million).

expects to complete the deal in the first half of the 2018 financial year, and expects core earning for and to be in line with the previous year.

The company' shares were 0.5 percent lower in early trade, compared to 0.2 percent gain on the Australian benchmark index <.AXJO>

