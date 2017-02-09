Bank, energy stocks lift Wall Street indexes to record highs

Wall Street's three main indexes hit record highs on Thursday, amid gains across sectors, led by financial and energy

The financial index rose 1.06 per cent and was on track to snap a three-day losing streak after President said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks.

Oil prices rose 1.3 per cent, extending gains to the second day, supported by an unexpected draw in gasoline inventories. The energy sector was up 1.05 per cent.

Investors have been on the sidelines in the past few weeks, awaiting more clarity from on his promises of tax cuts, simpler regulation and higher infrastructure spending.

"The one thing that you can be certain about is that he is going to be unpredictable," said Chris Gaffney, President of world at EverBank.

"I think this is another ' On' trade day where we're finally seeing some of the proposed policies being put into place."

At 11:02 am ET (16:02 GMT) the Industrial Average was up 101.2 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 20,155.54, the was up 11.4 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,306.07 and the Composite was up 25.82 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 5,708.27.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. The utilities sector, which is considered a defensive bet, was down 0.5 per cent.

Viacom was the biggest gainer on the S&P, rising 4.5 per cent as its quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations.

Coca-Cola fell 2.1 per cent to $41.13 after the beverage maker forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P.

Twitter sank 9.6 per cent after the microblogging website reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013.

Airline stocks, including JetBlue, Delta and United Continental rose more than 2 per cent after met with top management of the companies.

A report from the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a near 43-year low of 234,000 last week, pointing to tighter labour market conditions.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the by 1,959 to 829. On the Nasdaq, 1,907 issues rose and 735 fell.

The index showed 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the recorded 90 new highs and 15 new lows.