Bank of Baroda Q1 net slumps 52% to Rs 203 cr

State-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.
The fifth-largest bank in the country by assets reported a net profit of Rs 203 crore, for the three-month period ended June 30, compared with Rs 424 crore a year ago.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.40 percent by end of June, from 10.46 percent at the end of March, and 11.15 percent at June-end last year.
