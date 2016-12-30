TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Russia vows 'reprisals' over US sanctions
Business Standard

State to put 6.6 bn euros for rescue of Monte Paschi: Bank of Italy

European Central Bank estimated Monte dei Paschi capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros

Reuters  |  Rome 

Monte dei Paschi di Siena
A logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen on the ground in Siena (Photo: Reuters)

The Bank of Italy estimated on Thursday the total cost for the state rescue of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena would be about 6.6 billion euros ($6.92 billion), a statement said.

The immediate costs for the state will be about 4.6 billion euros, while an additional 2 billion euros will be needed later to compensate retail investors.

The costs for "other entities" will total about 2.2 billion euros, the central bank said.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender and the world's oldest, said on Monday the European Central Bank had estimated its capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros, compared with a 5 billion euro gap previously indicated by the bank.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

State to put 6.6 bn euros for rescue of Monte Paschi: Bank of Italy

European Central Bank estimated Monte dei Paschi capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros

European Central Bank estimated Monte dei Paschi capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros
The Bank of Italy estimated on Thursday the total cost for the state rescue of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena would be about 6.6 billion euros ($6.92 billion), a statement said.

The immediate costs for the state will be about 4.6 billion euros, while an additional 2 billion euros will be needed later to compensate retail investors.

The costs for "other entities" will total about 2.2 billion euros, the central bank said.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender and the world's oldest, said on Monday the European Central Bank had estimated its capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros, compared with a 5 billion euro gap previously indicated by the bank.




 image
Business Standard
177 22

State to put 6.6 bn euros for rescue of Monte Paschi: Bank of Italy

European Central Bank estimated Monte dei Paschi capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros

The Bank of Italy estimated on Thursday the total cost for the state rescue of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena would be about 6.6 billion euros ($6.92 billion), a statement said.

The immediate costs for the state will be about 4.6 billion euros, while an additional 2 billion euros will be needed later to compensate retail investors.

The costs for "other entities" will total about 2.2 billion euros, the central bank said.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender and the world's oldest, said on Monday the European Central Bank had estimated its capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros, compared with a 5 billion euro gap previously indicated by the bank.




image
Business Standard
177 22