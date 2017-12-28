Becton Dickinson's $24 billion takeover of C R Bard set to close after China nod

(Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it has conditionally approved the takeover by U.S. of its U.S. peer C R Bard, paving the way for the $24 billion deal to close.

said last week that Chinese regulators were the last hurdle it needed to cross in order to seal the cash-and-stock deal which will add Bard's devices in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery to Dickinson's portfolio.

said it had approved the deal with the conditions that would sell its global core and currently being developed.

has already pledged to sell some businesses to gain approval from antitrust authorities. It also agreed to sell Bard's tunneled home drainage catheter system to allay U.S. regulators' competition concerns.

It was not immediately clear if those businesses are the same ones that Chinese authorities want to sell.

(Reporting by Monitoring Desk and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

