Bitcoin falls 25 percent to $10,200 on Bitstamp exchange

Reuters  |  SYDNEY 

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Bitcoin had lost a quarter of its value in early Asian trading on Wednesday as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea's finance minister said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option.

Bitcoin was last down 25 percent at $10,182.00 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sandra Maler)

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 04:38 IST

