Bitcoin falls 25 percent to $10,200 on Bitstamp exchange

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Bitcoin had lost a quarter of its value in early Asian trading on Wednesday as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea's finance minister said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option.
Bitcoin was last down 25 percent at $10,182.00
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
