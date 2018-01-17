Bitcoin falls 25 percent to $10,200 on Bitstamp exchange

(Reuters) - had lost a quarter of its value in early Asian trading on Wednesday as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea's minister said banning trading in was still an option.

was last down 25 percent at $10,182.00 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

