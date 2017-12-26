Bitcoin holds overnight gains after last week's rout

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New York 

Bitcoin held its overnight gains in early US trading on Tuesday as the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency rebounded on light trading volume from its worst week since 2013.

At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT), the digital currency was last up almost 10 per cent at $15,300.00 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. It lost nearly 30 percent at one point last Friday at $11,159.93.
