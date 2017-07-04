Black gold: Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales

By Rajendra Jadhav

(Reuters) - A hike in taxes on sales in could stoke under-the-counter buying and drive up appetite for precious metal smuggled into the country, where millions of people store big chunks of their wealth in bullion and jewellery.

As part of a new nationwide sales regime that kicked in on July 1, the Goods and Services (GST) on has jumped to 3 percent from 1.2 percent previously, with traders and buyers saying the move will likely force more transactions into the black market.

"Three percent is too much. I preferred to buy without receipts. The jeweller did not have any problem," said a middle-aged buyer, who declined to be identified after making purchases on Monday at the country's biggest bullion market, Zaveri Bazaar in

Smaller shops could be more inclined to sell without receipts, potentially hitting sales at big jewellers that keep to the rules, said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ House, a wholesaler in the eastern Indian city Kolkata.

"Just to save 1 percent, some customers were earlier buying without receipts. With the 3-percent GST, now many more will be tempted to make unofficial purchases from small jewellers," Ajmera said.

The hike could also encourage more smuggling into the world's second biggest consumer, which buys almost all its bullion abroad.

smuggling has been rife since raised import duties on the metal to 10 percent in a series of hikes to August 2013, looking to curb demand to narrow a gaping current account deficit.

The World Council estimates smuggling networks imported up to 120 tonnes of into in 2016.

"The rate has increased the incentive to bring in smuggled The government should reduce import duty and make smuggling unviable," said Aditya Pethe, a director at Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers in

The country's legal imports typically stand at around 800 tonnes a year, with the metal used in everything from investment to religious donations and wedding gifts.

"A lower import duty would increase legal imports and ultimately legal sales. revenue would go up instead of going down," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director at wholesaler MNC Bullion in the southern city of Chennai.

