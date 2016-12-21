BlackBerry boosts outlook on software growth

Ltd , helped by its higher-margin business, reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and raised its full-year growth forecast on Tuesday, though concerns about overall growth reversed early share gains.

Chief Executive John Chen said at a midday event with reporters that he expected it would take another four or five quarters to halt the steady decline in the company's overall revenue.

shares, which gained as much as 4.4 per cent on the earnings report, retreated after the comments and ended the session down 3 per cent.

"I don't consider ourselves in a turnaround anymore," Chen told reporters at the company's Waterloo, Ontario headquarters. "Now we need to execute for growth."

has gone through a wrenching transition in recent years as it tries to build a business not tied directly to its smartphones, which have lost ground in the iPhone and Android era and are now being made and sold by others.

While still a year from overall growth, investors cheered Blackberry's improved outlook and the growing role of the business — which includes mobile device management products, the QNX industrial operating system, and a range of recent acquisitions.

"The part of the business that represents the future continues to show, I think, reasonably good progress," said IDC analyst John Jackson.

Chen said sales should grow at least 15 per cent in the financial year (FY) beginning in March, after sticking to a 30 per cent growth target for the current FY.

He declined to say how many devices and its partners sold in the third quarter, but said he hoped to close an outsourcing deal in India and nearby countries in the current period, following two similar deals.

said much of its and services was recurring in nature, requiring less spending and helping the company earn a record gross margin.

"That means as more comes in, a higher percentage drop straight to the bottom line," said Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi.

and services rose to $160 million from $155 million a year earlier, while hardware sales dropped to $62 million from $220 million.

Chen said BlackBerry's new Radar fleet tracking service won a second customer, Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

is also investing C$100 million ($75 million) in a new autonomous vehicle testing hub in Ottawa it hopes will bring in in 2018, and building up a cyber security consulting practice.

Excluding special items, quarterly earnings of 2 cents a share beat analysts' expectations of a 1-cent loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. On that basis, forecast a profit for the year ending in February, up from a prior outlook of breakeven to a 5-cent loss.

fell to $289 million from $548 million, missing the average of analyst estimates, while net losses widened to $117 million from $89 million. That included a writedown related to the sale of two data centres.