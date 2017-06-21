BlackRock says investors will benefit from MSCI nod on China stocks

-
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc
"We believe our clients will benefit from today's decision to bring Chinese equities into mainstream investment," said Ryan Stork, the company's chairman for Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong and one of its most senior executives, in an emailed statement.
"BlackRock has continued to support all opening of investment in China's onshore capital markets for a number of years."
MSCI said it planned to add 222 Chinese stocks - which will have an initial weighting in the index of just 0.73 percent.
The full inclusion of domestic Chinese stocks in the widely tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index <.MSCIEF> could eventually pull more than $400 billion (316.87 billion pounds) of funds from asset managers, pension funds and insurers into mainland China's equity markets over the next decade, according to analysts.
BlackRock manages $5.4 trillion in assets.
