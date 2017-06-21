BlackRock says investors will benefit from MSCI nod on China stocks

By Trevor Hunnicutt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Inc , the world's largest asset manager, on Tuesday endorsed the decision by U.S. provider to add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks.

"We believe our clients will benefit from today's decision to bring Chinese equities into mainstream investment," said Ryan Stork, the company's chairman for Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong and one of its most senior executives, in an emailed statement.

" has continued to support all opening of investment in China's onshore capital markets for a number of years."

said it planned to add 222 Chinese stocks - which will have an initial weighting in the of just 0.73 percent.

The full inclusion of domestic Chinese stocks in the widely tracked Emerging Markets <.MSCIEF> could eventually pull more than $400 billion (316.87 billion pounds) of funds from asset managers, pension funds and insurers into mainland China's equity markets over the next decade, according to analysts.

manages $5.4 trillion in assets.

