Boeing takes head start in Dubai with Emirates Dreamliner order

Emirates
unveiled a preliminary order worth $15 billion for 40 Boeing
jets on Sunday, but kept Europe’s Airbus waiting for a lifeline order for A380 superjumbos as the Dubai Airshow
opened amid worries over tensions in West Asia.
The largest West Asian carrier signed a draft deal for the largest version of Boeing’s Dreamliner, the 787-10, watched by Dubai
Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, credited for the launch of Emirates
more than 30 years ago. Reuters earlier reported Boeing
was close to clinching a deal for 787-10s, upstaging expectations of an early Airbus deal for the larger A380.
Emirates
chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing’s mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus A350.
Delegates said that comparison delivered a blow to Airbus which had been competing to win back Dubai’s endorsement for its mid-sized A350 after Emirates
cancelled an order for 70 in 2014.
Its problems did not end there as an anticipated order for A380 superjumbos worth $16 billion failed to materialise at the last moment, forcing it into further talks to finalise a deal.
Airbus has been looking for a boost to the A380 superjumbo, which after a decade in service has seen sales decline
in favour of smaller but highly efficient long-haul jets.
Emirates
had been expected to announce deals worth $30 billion shared between Airbus and Boeing, whose envoys unusually found themselves rubbing elbows while waiting for deals to pop. But in a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the $100-billion industry, some Airbus officials stepped into the packed room for a joint announcement, only to see Boeing
take the honours.
Top Airbus executives extended their stay as talks continued.
“Emirates
are still talking to Airbus about it. There are no promises,” a Gulf source said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU