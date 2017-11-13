Boeing takes head start in Dubai with Emirates Dreamliner order

unveiled a preliminary order worth $15 billion for 40 jets on Sunday, but kept Europe’s Airbus waiting for a lifeline order for A380 superjumbos as the opened amid worries over tensions in West Asia.

The largest West Asian carrier signed a draft deal for the largest version of Boeing’s Dreamliner, the 787-10, watched by Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, credited for the launch of more than 30 years ago. Reuters earlier reported was close to clinching a deal for 787-10s, upstaging expectations of an early Airbus deal for the larger A380.

chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing’s mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus A350.

Delegates said that comparison delivered a blow to Airbus which had been competing to win back Dubai’s endorsement for its mid-sized A350 after cancelled an order for 70 in 2014.

Its problems did not end there as an anticipated order for A380 superjumbos worth $16 billion failed to materialise at the last moment, forcing it into further talks to finalise a deal.

Airbus has been looking for a boost to the A380 superjumbo, which after a decade in service has seen sales decline

in favour of smaller but highly efficient long-haul jets.

had been expected to announce deals worth $30 billion shared between Airbus and Boeing, whose envoys unusually found themselves rubbing elbows while waiting for deals to pop. But in a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the $100-billion industry, some Airbus officials stepped into the packed room for a joint announcement, only to see take the honours.

Top Airbus executives extended their stay as talks continued.

“ are still talking to Airbus about it. There are no promises,” a Gulf source said.

