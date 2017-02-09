Boeing wins $13.8-billion wide-body aircraft order from Singapore Airlines

Airlines (SIA) announced a $13.8 billion order to buy 39 wide-body aircraft as it pursues expansion opportunities, a setback for the US planemaker's rival Group in the fight for long-term Group has flagged its intention to build a bigger version of its A350, although these plans have been placed on hold amid uncertainty over demand for wide-body jets.

In a statement on Thursday, said it agreed to place firm with for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s to tap additional growth and for fleet modernisation through the next decade.

"Today's major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position," said Chief Executive Officer

Airlines typically get discounts on list prices when placing large said this would be the airline's first order for the newest 777 variant that is currently under development, the 777-9. is already the launch customer for the 787-10, which is also currently in development, having placed an initial order in 2013 for 30 aircraft for delivery from the 2018/19 financial year.