BOJ keeps policy steady; newcomer signals desire for future easing

TOKYO (Reuters) - The of kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday even as it slightly cut its forecast for the current fiscal year, signalling its conviction a solid recovery will gradually accelerate toward its 2 percent target.

But new board member Goushi Kataoka dissented from the board's decision to maintain its interest rate targets, arguing that the should buy government bonds so that 15-year JGB yields would remain at less than 0.2 percent.

"If there were a delay in the timing of achieving the price target due to domestic factors, the should take additional easing measures," Kataoka said, according to a statement by the central on its policy decision.

Kataoka did not make any proposal to top up stimulus, however, defying expectations he could do so after his decision last month to vote against keeping policy steady.

In a widely expected move, the maintained the 0.1 percent interest it charges on a portion of excess reserves that financial institutions park at the central

At the two-day policy meeting that ended on Tuesday, it also kept its yield target for 10-year Japanese government bonds around zero percent.

The decision on maintaining interest rate targets was made by an 8-1 vote.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko

