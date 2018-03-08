HC dismisses RCom's appeal against arbitration order on sale of assets

The has dismissed Ltd's (RCom) plea against an arbitration court order that barred the telecom operator from selling or transferring its assets without the tribunal's permission.

The company intends to file an appeal against the interim order of the court, an RCom spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The court threw out three appeals from Rcom and its two companies, the Economic Times reported earlier.

Debt-laden Rcom had appealed against the interim order in a case filed by Ericsson seeking payment of unpaid dues.

"The claims of secured financial lenders stand higher in priority as compared to Ericsson, which is an unsecured operational vendor. Further, the sale of assets is being undertaken in pursuance of the decisions of the secured financial lenders," the spokesman said.

