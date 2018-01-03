BP sets $1.5 billion charge for U.S tax changes but sees long-term boost

By Ron Bousso

(Reuters) - giant will take a one-off $1.5 billion charge to adjust to new U.S. rules, but expects a long-term boost from the corporate-friendly rates, it said on Tuesday.

rival Royal Dutch said last week it would incur a one-off charge of $2-$2.5 billion for the U.S. changes.

Like BP, and many other international companies said they expected a long-term positive impact to U.S. earnings from the massive $1.5 trillion overhaul that U.S. signed into It cuts the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and temporarily reduces the burden for most individuals as well.

But said that in the short term, lower rates will affect its deferred assets and liabilities, resulting in a one-off, non-cash charge of $1.5 billion to its 2017 fourth quarter results which are due to be announced on Feb. 8.

"The ultimate impact of the change in the U.S. corporate income rate is subject to a number of complex provisions in the legislation which is reviewing," said in a statement.

The British company's shares closed down about 1 percent on Tuesday.

The adjustment will not affect cash flow in the fourth quarter.

Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded producer, declined to comment on how the U.S. changes would financially affect it.

said it was studying the changes but still plans to invest $8 billion in the this year.

Deferred assets refer in some cases to a company overpaying taxes in advance and then getting them back in the form of relief.

has large operations in and gas production in the and onshore shale operations as well as refineries that can process up to 746,000 barrels per day of crude oil, according to its website.

On Dec. 22, Trump signed the overhaul into law, cutting rates for businesses and offering some temporary cuts for some individuals and families.

