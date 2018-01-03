Britain's open to foreign investment, trade minister Fox tells China

By Michael Martina

(Reuters) - British said on Wednesday that would continue to welcome foreign investment, after a U.S. panel rejected a Chinese of a U.S. money transfer company on national security concerns.

Fox was on a visit to China, the latest instalment in long-running economic talks between and Britain, which has taken on new importance for as it looks to re-invent itself as a global trading nation after leaving the in 2019.

The U.S. rejection of China's Ant Financial's of is the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed under the administration of U.S.

Asked whether would serve as an alternative destination for such Chinese investment, Fox told in an interview that he hoped the investment relationship would "work in two directions", but that would remain open.

"Of course, we would look, as other countries would do, at our security issues in terms of investment. But the UK has traditionally been an open country, welcoming of foreign direct investment. And we'll continue to do that," Fox said.

He did not comment specifically on the U.S. panel decision.

is one of the countries with which hopes to sign a pact once it leaves the EU, and and have been keen to show that Britain's withdrawal from the bloc will not affect ties.

Fox said that the issue of China's service sector openness was a "big issue" for Britain, but that there were more options than a post-Brexit agreement (FTA) to get to open, including specific service sector agreements and mutual recognition deals.

"There are a whole range of tools in the box. And people tend to talk as though an FTA is the only tool we have available in terms of trade liberalisation. It's not," he said.

The focus on a "Golden Era" of relations, trumpeted by and in 2015 when then- hosted a state visit by Chinese Xi Jinping, has cooled under Cameron's successor,

In 2016, May caused a diplomatic spat by unexpectedly deciding to delay approval of a partly-Chinese funded nuclear power project. She later granted it, but not before drawing criticism from

May is expected to visit later this month accompanied by a business delegation, diplomatic and business sources have told Reuters, though the trip has not been formally confirmed.

