Canadian marijuana producers end rally as U.S. set to tighten enforcement

(Reuters) - Canadian cannabis fell on Thursday after the U.S. said it would resume enforcement of federal laws banning in states that had legalized pot, disrupting a seven-day rally that boosted to record highs.

The rescinded an policy that discouraged federal prosecutors from pursuing marijuana-related crimes in states that had legalized the drug. The action by Jeff Sessions could harm the burgeoning industry in six states including and [nL1N1OZ0P8]

The U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF , which launched on Dec. 26, closed down 6.2 percent. Canada's Horizons Life Sciences ETF ended down 8.7 percent.

, which has operations in and Arizona, closed 13.8 percent lower, after falling as much as 22.7 percent earlier in the day.

, tumbled 15.8 percent. The company operates in California, which legalized recreational sales starting Jan. 1.

, the operator of the Stock Exchange, said in October it might delist of companies with interests in the [nL2N1MR1YA]

TMX representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon on the moves by Sessions.

Canadian securities regulators have said companies must disclose any connection to the U.S. industry but have not prohibited them from listing in That could leave room for any firms rejected by TMX to move to other exchanges.

Canadian Securities Administrators could also not be immediately reached for comment.

Jonathan Sherman, a securities lawyer at Canadian firm Cassels Brock, said he expects regulators to change that policy, noting that the Canadian Securities Administrators said in October it would review the matter if there was a change in the U.S. government's approach.

"This would be of significant concern to Canadian cannabis companies with U.S. operations," Sherman said in a statement.

Still, the majority of Canadian companies, which do not have U.S. operations, are unlikely to be harmed by the policy change in Washington, Chris Damas, of the BCMI Cannabis Report, said in an interview.

He said investors responded so strongly to the because Canadian pot just posted a strong rally.

"They've gone up so much in the last few trading days," Damas said. "This is a reasonable retracement."

