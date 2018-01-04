Capital One says all hands on deck to fix duplicate transaction issue

(Reuters) - Financial Corp on Wednesday said "all hands are on deck" to fix a tech issue causing customers to be charged with duplicate

The commercial and card issuer took to to apologise to customers, and said it did not have an estimated time when it would fix the issue. (http://bit.ly/2p2d20I)

Some branch customers were seeing duplicate postings for transactions, the company said in an email to

It was not immediately clear how many people had been affected.

said customers would not be responsible for fees due to the issue, and could continue to access their accounts and services through its online banking services, ATMs, mobile app and branches.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)