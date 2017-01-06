Carlyle explores sale of vitamin maker Nature's Bounty

Group LP is exploring a sale of one of the largest herbal supplement maker, Nature's Bounty Co, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

has held talks with potential advisers about selling the Ronkonkoma, New York-based Nature's Bounty, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nature's Bounty, formerly known as NBTY Inc, could fetch as much as $6 billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported. bought NBTY in 2010.

While finding a buyer for the whole business is the preferred option, the private equity may also decide to shop the international unit separately, Bloomberg said citing two of the people.

and Nature's Bounty, whose brands include "Solgar" and "MET-Rx", were not available to comment outside regular business hours.