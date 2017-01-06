Carlyle explores sale of vitamin maker Nature's Bounty

TRENDING ON BS
What Google got right in India, and how Facebook's plan went awry
Business Standard

Carlyle Group LP is exploring a sale of one of the largest US herbal supplement maker, Nature's Bounty Co, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Carlyle has held talks with potential advisers about selling the Ronkonkoma, New York-based Nature's Bounty, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nature's Bounty, formerly known as NBTY Inc, could fetch as much as $6 billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported. Carlyle bought NBTY in 2010.

While finding a buyer for the whole business is the preferred option, the private equity may also decide to shop the international unit separately, Bloomberg said citing two of the people.

Carlyle and Nature's Bounty, whose brands include "Solgar" and "MET-Rx", were not available to comment outside regular US business hours.

