Carlyle explores sale of vitamin maker Nature's Bounty

Carlyle
Group LP is exploring a sale of one of the largest US
herbal supplement maker, Nature's Bounty Co, Bloomberg
reported on Friday.
Carlyle
has held talks with potential advisers about selling the Ronkonkoma, New York-based Nature's Bounty, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nature's Bounty, formerly known as NBTY Inc, could fetch as much as $6 billion in a sale, Bloomberg
reported. Carlyle
bought NBTY in 2010.
While finding a buyer for the whole business is the preferred option, the private equity may also decide to shop the international unit separately, Bloomberg said citing two of the people.
Carlyle
and Nature's Bounty, whose brands include "Solgar" and "MET-Rx", were not available to comment outside regular US
business hours.
