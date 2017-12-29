China c.bank pledges cash support for banks before Lunar New Year

(Reuters) - China's central on Friday said it will let some commercial banks temporarily keep fewer required reserves, to help them cope with heavy demand for ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The People's of usually provides short-term liquidity support for banks to help deal with greater demand for ahead at that time of year.

The move will help "promote smooth market operations and support financial institutions' before and after the Spring Festival", the central said.

In 2018, the first day of Lunar New Year is Feb. 16.

National commercial banks with higher demand will be allowed to temporarily keep fewer reserves with the central

According to the PBOC statement, some banks will be allowed to lower their reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by up to 200 basis points, for 30 days.

For major banks, the current RRR rate is 17 percent of their deposits.

The PBOC statement did not specify when the temporary arrangement to make more available will begin.

