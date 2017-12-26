China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions bite

By and Xu

(Reuters) - exported no products to in November, Chinese customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to the isolated country.

Tension has flared this year over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, pursued in defiance of years of U.N. resolutions. Last week, the imposed new caps on with North Korea, including limiting product shipments to just 500,000 barrels a year.

also imported no iron ore, coal or lead from in November, the second full month of the latest sanctions imposed by U.N.

China, the main source of North Korea's fuel, did not export any gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or fuel to its isolated neighbour last month, data from the showed on Tuesday.

Beijing's move to turn off the taps completely is rare. In March 2003, suspended supplies to for three days after fired a missile into waters between the and

Chinese of corn to North Korean in November also slumped, down 82 percent from a year earlier to 100 tonnes, the lowest since January. of rice plunged 64 percent to 672 tonnes, the lowest since March.

between and has slowed through the year, particularly after banned coal purchases in February. In November, China's with totalled $388 million, one of the lowest monthly volumes this year.

has renewed its call on all countries to make constructive efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, urging the use of peaceful means to resolve issues.

But tension flared again after on Nov. 29 said it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile test that put the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile Chinese of to North Korea, often used for cooking, rose 58 percent in November from a year earlier to 99 tonnes. of ethanol, which can be turned into a biofuel, gained 82 percent to 3,428 cubic metres.

(Reporting by Xu and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by and Hallie Gu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

