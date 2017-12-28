China investigating head of online finance platform that handled $7.6 bILLION

(Reuters) - The of a Chinese that handled over 50 billion yuan ($7.65 billion)in transactions is under investigation after surrendering himself to authorities, state agency said on Thursday.

Police in the eastern city of said on their official Twitter-like account on Wednesday that the for platform com had surrendered himself at a police station on Dec. 26.

State agency Xinhua, which reported the investigation on Thursday, said com was a platform that allowed members to make investments that advertised returns of over 40 percent and earn money from watching advertisements.

Also on the platform were retailers who could get goods from and from whom members could make purchases, said

It added that as of September, more than 50 billion yuan had flowed through the five-year-old com platform, which required its roughly 200 million members to make deposits.

police and identified the person under investigation as Zhang Xiaolei.

A message posted on Qianbao's website, which has been shut down, said Zhang was "suspected of committing crimes". was unable to reach him for comment.

has pledged to intensify a crackdown on financial crime to safeguard national security and fend off financial risks after amid a rise in pyramid schemes, frauds and illegal fundraising.

In September, a sentenced the of the $9 billion online financial scam to life imprisonment, and handed down jail time to 26 others, marking the close to one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in modern Chinese history.

($1 = 6.5320 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)