(Reuters) - needs to let local governments take responsibility for their finances, including allowing bankruptcies, as part of an effort to defuse their risks, a central official wrote on Monday.

control of the scale of local government bonds should be eliminated, while responsibility to issue and repay bonds should be held by the city or county that will actually use the funds, Xu Zhong, of the People's of China's research bureau, wrote in a an editorial on the financial website Yicai.

"Eliminate control on the scale of local government bond issues, expand the scale of local government issues," Xu wrote.

"Whether (bonds) can be issued, and at what price, must be examined and screened by the financial markets. There does not need to be worry about local governments chaotically issuing "

China's top leadership decided at a meeting this week to take concrete measures to strengthen the regulation of local government next year as policymakers look to rein in a massive pile and reduce financial risks facing the

The government needs to clarify responsibility as it explores a bankruptcy system for local governments, Xu wrote, as there is still an expectation that the will bail out those that run into fiscal problems.

" must have an example like the bankruptcy in Only if we allow local state-owned firms and governments to go bankrupt will investors believe the will break the implicit guarantee," Xu wrote, adding that should be maintained.

The city of filed the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy in July 2013, with $18 billion of

Xu also said that should dismantle the hukou system of internal migration control, as free movement of people promoted equal access to public services and helped resolve imbalances in finances.

In a report published on Saturday, China's said should dispel the "illusion" that the will pick up the bill for local government

But should also increase the limit for local government as general government is primarily used for poverty relief spending, while also controlling spending on new projects.

"Financial institutions must not provide financing to projects without a source of stable operating cash flow or that do not have compliant collateral," the office said.

(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)