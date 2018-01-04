China's CEFC hits regulatory hurdle in pursuit of Czech JTFG stake: source

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech National has issued an initial decision to reject a request by group to raise its stake in Czech-based privately held Group (JTFG) to 50 percent from 9.9 percent, a source with knowledge of the process said on Wednesday.

The source confirmed a report on the rejection by Czech website The website said the central made the initial ruling, which could be appealed, in November.

CEFC, a privately-held group focussed on and other investments abroad, has spearheaded investments in the Czech Republic, backed by political support from Czech and presidents.

It took an initial small stake in JTFG, a and group operating in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia, and Croatia, in 2015.

Other regulators including the European Central have approved the increase of its holding via an acquisition from founders, Slovak and

Website quoted what it said was the central decision as saying the regulator lacked sufficient information on the origin of most of the funding for the deal, or 728 million euros out of a deal value of 980.6 million euros.

said in a statement on its website on Wednesday it was seeking Czech central approval of the deal and believed it had supplied all necessary documents by the end of 2017, but was ready to provide more information if requested.

It did not directly confirm the central had made an initial negative decision, and a declined further comment.

A for the Czech central declined to comment. A for Group also declined to comment.

has emerged from a to become a rapidly growing and conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's giants.

It agreed in September to buy a 14.16 percent stake in Russian for $9.1 billion.

Czech Milos Zeman, who has made closer business ties with one of his priorities, has appointed CEFC's founder and as an

CEFC's other investments in the include real estate, a brewing group, a football stadium and an It has also been interested in central European group .

has a rare contract to store part of China's strategic reserve and gained financing from the state-owned Development (CDB). It also has layers of committees across its subsidiaries - more than at many private companies.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)