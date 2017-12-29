China's Chongqing gas exchange aims to be Asia price benchmark

By and Henning Gloystein

CHONGQING, China/ (Reuters) - plans to launch a natural in in early 2018, aiming to create an Asian price benchmark as the nation's use of the fuel surges amid its shift away from coal.

is the world's third-biggest consumer of natural behind the and An in its fast-growing market would be a strong contender for an Asian marker off which other supplies in the region could be priced.

The Oil and - supported by state majors, and private and local government-backed distributors - would provide a trading platform for domestic output, pipeline imports from Central and Myanmar, and imports of liquefied natural (LNG).

is China's second attempt to develop a traded market, having set up a similar in 2015 in

An Asian price benchmark to stand next to those of the and is seen as a key missing piece in establishing a truly global market for natural

"The is a product of the government's reform push - to hand the pricing power to the market," told

"The long-term goal is to build the into a benchmark for and to win its deserved pricing power," said Zhang, who was previously of Kunlun

The exchange, led by a board of nine directors including a former and an ex-senior state planning official, expects to launch electronically-based spot trading of pipeline and LNG imports in the first half of next year.

Registered in municipality in July with 1 billion yuan ($150 million) in capital, the has a team of 30, including former market developers at state-owned giants and

"A hub certainly looks attractive from a supply/demand and infrastructure perspective," said Jeff Brown, of consultancy Facts Global (FGE).

is appraising around 200 potential members, mostly from the consuming hub of eastern China, and will be open to foreign participation in the longer run, said executives.

PRICING CONTROLS A BARRIER

Still, there are several challenges to overcome, for or any other exchanges hoping to establish an active trading platform.

"The biggest would be that the government is still heavily involved in 'guiding' prices. Access to pipelines and import terminals can also be difficult," said Brown.

(NDRC) currently sets wholesale or city-gate prices by linking them to alternative fuels such as liquefied petroleum (LPG) and

Investors fear could be as heavy-handed with as it has been with coal. Authorities have repeatedly intervened whenever coal prices have risen sharply, contributing to the virtual death of coal futures in

is also struggling to build the infrastructure needed to freely distribute supplies. An inadequate pipeline grid and insufficient storage helped to trigger a supply crunch this winter after millions of households were switched from using coal to for heating.

"Pipelines need to be more connected and greater access allowed for third parties to the grid and terminals. More investments are needed to boost storage," Song Dacai, of the exchange's supervision committee and formerly a with the NDRC.

The exchange, though, is confident rising demand and slowly expanding infrastructure will help it succeed.

Chongqing, with its population of more than 30 million and proximity to province's large basin, already has a relatively well-developed grid, and distributors there are keen to participate on the

"As an investor, we are keen to become a market maker, provided that suppliers are ready to post meaningful volumes for us to trade," said Luo Jing, deputy head of development at Holdings, a piped distributor.

State majors are expected to nominate available volumes on the annually or bi-annually, said Zhang, the

BUT THERE ARE COMPETITORS

Others that are trying to develop regional exchanges as the basis for an Asian benchmark include Petroleum and and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) by Global Platts.

The exchange, launched in 2015, has so far failed to attract much trading interest. China's financial hub, though, is seen as a potential oil and trading centre and likely home of China's

In many way, the JKM, an LNG price assessment, is seen as the strongest contender to become a regional benchmark.

"JKM seems to be gaining steam as an Asian price ... Since LNG is the most commoditised in Asia, it seems best placed to emerge as the price marker," FGE's Brown said.

($1 = 6.5420 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by in and in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)