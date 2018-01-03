China's Didi Chuxing buys control of Brazil's 99 app - report

(Reuters) - China's ride-hailing application Chuxing has agreed to acquire majority stake in Brazilian app 99, newspaper said on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

According to the paper, valued at $1 billion, and acquired stakes owned by current shareholders Riverwood Capital, Monashees Inc., Qualcomm Ventures, and Softbank Group Corp.

Contacted by Reuters, declined to comment and said it will issue statement "at an appropriate time".

Buyout firms Riverwood and Monashees did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Calls to Tiger Global were not picked up outside business hours.

The paper said $100 million investment announced by in year ago gave the Chinese company minority stake in the app.

The acquisition intensifies Didi's global rivalry with Uber, especially in reported on Dec. 7 that plans to enter this year.

The company has made no secret of its desire to expand beyond China, particularly in light of the growing number of Chinese customers who travel overseas. In April, raised $5.5 billion from investors, in part to fund global expansion.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, and Gram Slattery; Editing by Adrian Croft)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)