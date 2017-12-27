JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

RCom's shares surge for second day on debt-reduction plan

China's Geely takes 8.2 percent stake in Swedish truck maker Volvo
Business Standard

China's Geely buys stake in Swedish truck maker Volvo from Cevian

Reuters  |  STOCKHOLM 

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has agreed to sell its 8.2 percent stake in Swedish truck maker AB Volvo to China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Cevian and Geely announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

They did not disclose the value of the transaction, which makes Geely Volvo's largest owner by capital and the second biggest by voting rights after investment firm Industrivarden.

Geely is also the owner of Volvo Cars.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 13:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements