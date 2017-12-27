China's Geely takes $3.3 billion stake in Swedish truck maker Volvo

By Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - China's Holding , which already owns the Car Group, is buying an 8.2 percent stake in Swedish AB from for around $3.3 billion.

Car Group was split from AB almost 20 years ago and said it was not its current intention to try to reunite the two businesses.

"Given our experience with Car Group, we recognise and value the proud Scandinavian history and culture, leading market positions, breakthrough technologies and environmental capabilities of AB Volvo," said in a statement on Wednesday.

Geely's expertise in the Chinese market and skills in developing electric and autonomous vehicles should help the truckmaker to expand, he added.

AB owns 45 percent of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles, one of China's largest truck makers, and also has a significant construction equipment in

The value of the investment amounted to around 27.2 billion Swedish crowns ($3.26 billion), a calculation showed, although and Cevian did not disclose the exact value of the transaction in their statement on Wednesday.

The deal makes the biggest individual shareholder in AB and second ranked in terms of voting rights behind Swedish investment firm

SHARES RISE

Volvo's B shares traded 0.8 percent higher for the day at 0935 GMT, while Industrivarden's shares were flat.

shares have gained more than 50 percent this year as it and rivals in the truck industry such as Germany's and hit a sweet spot thanks to robust demand in major markets.

Cevian, which has held shares in since 2006, this year called for a break-up, suggesting the smaller Construction Equipment and engine and technology firm Penta should be separated from the main truck making

As well as cars which it acquired in 2010, also owns the company that makes London's black cabs and sports carmaker Lotus.

In a sign of its ambitions, the Chinese company last month offered to take a stake of up to 5 percent in via a discounted share placement but was rebuffed, according to sources with knowledge of the talks.

In the latest deal, will acquire 88.5 million A shares and 78.8 million B shares to give it 15.6 percent of voting rights. owns mostly A shares and controls 22.8 percent of the votes.

and have agreed to acquire Cevian Capital's shares, and will sell them to Zhejiang Holding Group when the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained, the companies said.

($1 = 8.3372 Swedish crowns)

(Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Keith Weir)

