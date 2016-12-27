China's growth reassuring for weak and vulnerable global economy

will meet its growth target of 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent growth this year, a reassuring sign for a "weak and vulnerable" global economy, state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary on MondayXinhua noted a "troublesome start" to 2016, probably referring to a sharp fall in the and worry about China's slowing roiling markets worldwide. The remains weak after foreign reserves fell more than expected in November.

Nor would maintaining stable growth be easy for in 2017, Xinhua said, "given persistently weak external demand, ongoing deleveraging and capacity-reduction pressure, and a slowing property sector".

But, unlike other countries, has the flexibility to ward off sharp economic decline as it restructures its towards consumption and services, the Xinhua article said.

It warned that trading partners would only have access to China's home market if similar access was given by other countries, a nod to growing protectionist sentiment around the world, a worrying trend for the world's largest exporter.

may target economic growth of about 6.5 per cent next year, Reuters has reported, still higher than most other major economies, but if that slowdown in growth did occur, others would need "more than ever", the article said.